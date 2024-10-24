TD Securities Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $180.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $42,583,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,891,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in TFI International by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.