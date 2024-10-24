Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 52,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $213.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $682.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

