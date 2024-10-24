Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-4.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.290 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.88. 3,255,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,022. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

