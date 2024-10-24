The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.