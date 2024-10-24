Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Upgraded by Desjardins to Moderate Buy

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered shares of Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

TPZ opened at C$26.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.43. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

