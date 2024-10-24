Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cushman & Wakefield Call Options (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,177 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,599% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after buying an additional 4,701,460 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 1,585,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

