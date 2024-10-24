TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.014-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.870-3.930 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 811,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,460. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

