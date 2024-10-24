TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.870-3.930 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.04. 667,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,760. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

