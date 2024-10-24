Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 129,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,903. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

