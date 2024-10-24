Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $34.67. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 8,278,312 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

