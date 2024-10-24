Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $34.67. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 8,278,312 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
