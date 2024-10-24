TSE:WDO FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.38.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total transaction of C$38,905.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total transaction of C$38,905.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

