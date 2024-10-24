Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 13842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

