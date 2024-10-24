Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.47-9.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TYL opened at $582.22 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $606.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.77.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.