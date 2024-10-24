Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.47-9.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.
NYSE TYL opened at $582.22 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $606.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.77.
In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
