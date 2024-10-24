Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.47-9.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

NYSE TYL traded up $30.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $613.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.86 and a 200 day moving average of $524.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $631.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

