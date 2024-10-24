U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

USB stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 187,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

