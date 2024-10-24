UBS Group Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $147.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

MTZ stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.71 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

