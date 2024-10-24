Uniswap Price Tops $8.07 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $224.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $8.07 or 0.00011952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00104426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

