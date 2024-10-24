UPCX (UPC) Price Tops $3.54 on Major Exchanges

UPCX (UPC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One UPCX token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00005222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UPCX has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2.15 million worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UPCX has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UPCX

UPCX launched on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,110 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 48,516,438.8 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 3.47442566 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,155,240.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars.

