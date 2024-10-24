Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.88. 1,058,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,652,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,693,915. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

