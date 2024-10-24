UXLINK Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $78.13 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UXLINK has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00239618 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.48323153 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $56,146,182.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

