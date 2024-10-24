Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$17.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-17.300 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $325.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $330.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.11.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

