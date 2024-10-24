Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stake Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861,365 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,328,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after buying an additional 660,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

