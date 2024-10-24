Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $160,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,957. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

