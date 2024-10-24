Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $531.23 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.98. The firm has a market cap of $481.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

