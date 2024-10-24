Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.