Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 208,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,410. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.