Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 252,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $136.40.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Baird R W lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

