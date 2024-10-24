Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vontier by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vontier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.