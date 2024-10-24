Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,363. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

