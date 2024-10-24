Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

