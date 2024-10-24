Wanchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00039555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,314,275 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.