Warrick Ranson Buys 1,634 Shares of Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) insider Warrick Ranson acquired 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.95 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,258.30 ($10,838.87).

Warrick Ranson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Warrick Ranson bought 866 shares of Korvest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of A$8,573.40 ($5,715.60).

Korvest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Korvest Increases Dividend

Korvest Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Korvest’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Korvest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

