Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.16. 269,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a one year low of $338.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.28. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.