Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share.
Watsco Stock Performance
Watsco stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.16. 269,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a one year low of $338.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.28. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.