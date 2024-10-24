Wedbush Cuts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $120.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

