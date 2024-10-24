Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $253.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

PKG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $231.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day moving average of $193.70. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

