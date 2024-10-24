Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $90.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

