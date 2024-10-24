West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55 to $6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.875 billion to $2.905 billion from $2.870 billion to $2.900, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.550-6.750 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $328.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.81.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.