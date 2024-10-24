Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has recently disclosed its financial performance for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company distributed a press release on October 23, 2024, delineating these results. Additionally, an investor presentation was made available to be utilized during investor meetings on the same day.

Get alerts:

The press release detailing the financial outcomes and insights for Western New England Bancorp has been provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. Moreover, the investor presentation slide show has been attached to the report as Exhibit 99.2.

The information encompassed in these announcements is being shared with the public as part of Regulation FD Disclosure requirements. It is essential to note that the information shared in these exhibits is not to be considered filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or integrated by reference into any forthcoming filings, unless explicitly specified.

In light of this development, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the comprehensive details provided in the respective exhibits attached to this report.

This news article has been prepared based on the official 8-K SEC Filing by Western New England Bancorp, Inc. If more insights are required, the original filing should be consulted for a detailed understanding of the financial results and related disclosures.

The financial statements and exhibits, listed accordingly in the filing, can be referred to for a comprehensive examination of Western New England Bancorp’s recent financial performance and strategic investor communication.

For further updates and detailed financial inquiries, interested parties are advised to engage directly with Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s investor relations department or access the complete filing on the SEC’s website.

This news brief serves to inform readers of Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s active communication regarding its financial status and strategic outlook moving forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western New England Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Read More