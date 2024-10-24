WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.210-15.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.510-3.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

