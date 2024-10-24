What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for TSE:AYA Q3 Earnings?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.56 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.90.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
