Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

