Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.31. 69,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,583. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

