Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $15.03. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,387,822 shares.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

