X Square Capital LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IREN. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IREN. Compass Point dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

