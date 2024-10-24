X Square Capital LLC Acquires 894 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 343.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,060 shares during the period.

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of GFS opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

