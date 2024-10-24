X Square Capital LLC Buys 773 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $176.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

