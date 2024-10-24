X Square Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

BKNG opened at $4,313.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,395.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,029.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,838.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,164.11.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

