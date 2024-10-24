X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $340.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.