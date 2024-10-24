X Square Capital LLC Sells 792 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,665,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,187 shares of company stock worth $13,158,294 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $198.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.