X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 67,325 shares.The stock last traded at $22.09 and had previously closed at $22.19.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

